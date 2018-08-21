Uber has named Nelson Chai as Chief Financial Officer ahead of a planned IPO, the company announced Tuesday.

The ride-hailing company has been trying to tighten up its finances as it prepares to go public next year. The most recent company-released numbers put Uber's valuation at around $60 billion.

Chai previously held executive roles at insurance group Warranty, Merrill Lynch and NYSE Euronext. Uber hasn't had a CFO since 2015.

"I'm incredibly excited to bring on someone as experienced and thoughtful as Nelson," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. "He will be a great partner for me and the entire management team as we move towards becoming a public company."

Here's Uber's full statement about the appointment:

