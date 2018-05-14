United Airlines announced changes to about two dozen routes as it adjusts schedules at its main East Coast hubs in New York and Washington. United described the move as one that would allow it to "maximize" operations at those locations.

At its hub at Newark Liberty, United will add additional flights on 15 routes it already flies from there. Newark is one of the three major airports serving metro New York City. United also will add a new seasonal route from Newark to Palm Springs, Calif., and will transition its Newark-Key West service from seasonal to year-round.

As it does that, United will make room in its Newark schedule by shifting three routes (Chattanooga, Tenn.; Ithaca, N.Y.; and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pa.) to its hub at Washington Dulles.

United also will discontinue four Newark routes in October. The airline will end non-stop service from Newark to Baltimore; Des Moines; Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Hartford, Conn.. However, United will still serve all four of those destinations from other hubs. Last, United’s Newark-Sacramento route will become seasonal, shifting to service during United’s summer schedules.

“The schedule adjustments are designed to offer more non-stop flights to destinations popular with New York area customers while reallocating largely connecting passenger flights on short-haul routes to United’s hub at Washington-Dulles,” United adds in a statement.

“Since more of our customers begin their travel from New York/Newark than any other United hub city, we’ve created a more customer friendly schedule that removed connection times and provided convenient nonstop service to multiple U.S. destinations,” Ankit Gupta, United’s Vice President of Domestic Network, says in the statement.

United says the move also allows it to add larger aircraft to its mix at Newark. Among those will be more that offer a first-class cabin.

As for the shift of the three routes to Dulles, Gupta adds: “We considered Washington-Dulles’ more optimal schedule offering for connecting flights and conducted an in-depth analysis of some of the short-haul flights scheduled from our Newark hub. We determined that by shifting certain regional flights from Newark to Dulles, our customers will have more schedule flexibility and better options for connections on regional routes.”

Newark (additional flights on existing routes, effective Oct. 4)

Burlington, Vt.: Increase to 6 daily flights, to be operated with Embraer E175 jets

Charleston, S.C.: Increase to 5 daily flights, to be operated with Embraer E145 regional jets

Fort Lauderdale: Increase to 6 flights daily, to be operated with Boeing 787-800 jets

Fort Myers, Fla.: Increase to 3 daily flights, to operated with Boeing 737-800 jets

Greensboro, N.C.: Increase to 5 daily flights, to be operated with Embraer 145 regional jets

Key West, Fla.: Seasonal service will now continue year-round.

Memphis: Increase to 4 daily flights, to be operated with Embraer 145 regional jets

Nashville: Increase to 7 daily flights, to be operated, with Embraer 145 regional jets

New Orleans: Increase to 4 daily flights, to be operated on Boeing 737-900 jets

Norfolk, Va.: Increase to 6 daily flights, to be operated on Embraer 145 regional jets

Orlando: Increase to 9 daily flights, to be operated on Boeing 737-900 jets

Phoenix: Increase to 3 daily flights, to be operated on Boeing 737-900 jets

Pittsburgh: Increase to 9 daily flights, to be operated on Embraer E175 jets

San Antonio: Increase to 2 daily flights, to be operated on Embraer E175 jets

Sarasota, Fla.: Increase to 2 daily flights, to be operated on Airbus 319 jets

West Palm Beach: Increase to 5 daily flights, to be operated on Boeing 737-800 jets

Newark (new route)

Palm Springs, Calif.: Seasonal daily service begins Dec. 19 and will operate through March 30 on Airbus A319 aircraft.

Washington Dulles (routes being shifted from Newark; all begin Oct. 4)

Chattanooga: Two daily round-trip flight on Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets

Ithaca, N.Y.: Two daily round-trip flight on Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pa.: Two daily round-trip flight on Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets

