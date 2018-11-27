Three American service members died when a roadside bomb exploded Tuesday in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, U.S. military officials said.

Lt. Ubon Mendie, a spokesman for the U.S. forces, said in a statement that three other service members and one American civilian contractor were injured in the blast. The wounded were evacuated and were being provided medical care, Mendie said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack near the city of Ghazni, capital of the central Afghanistan province, according to the Associated Press.

Identities of the victims will be released 24 hours after family members are notified, Mendi said.

The tragedy came three days after Army Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso, 25, died during combat operations farther south in Helmand province. Jasso was wounded by small-arms fire and was treated and evacuated to the nearest medical treatment facility, where he died, the Army said.

The war in Afghanistan began weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks, and the American death toll from the war has exceeded 2,200. President Donald Trump decided last year to remain committed to Afghanistan, and about 15,000 U.S. troops serve largely in a support role for Afghan security forces.

