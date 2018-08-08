In Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 11, 2017.

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via USA TODAY Network

Charlottesville and parts of Northern Virginia will be under a state of emergency through the weekend because of possible unrest on the one-year anniversary of a white supremacist rally that left one person dead.

Gov. Ralph Northam and city officials announced the declaration, which will be in effect Friday through Sunday for the university town of 47,000 people and parts of Northern Virginia near Washington, D.C.

The governor cast the declaration as an "administrative tool" to mobilize resources as warranted in case of unrest. The order also allows Virginia National Guard to assist in security efforts.

Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary Settle said more than 700 state police will be activated during the weekend and “state police is fully prepared to act” to prevent any incidents like last year.

The August 12, 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville by neo-nazi and white supremacist groups drew strong counter-protesters. The rally, organized to protest plans to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from downtown park, quickly deteriorated into clashes, prompting officials to declare the event illegal.

One counter protester, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed when a self-proclaimed white supremacist rammed a crowd of activists at high speed. James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faces murder charges in Heyer's death.

Two Virginia state troopers also died in the crash of their helicopter during the events.

Several peaceful events are planned in Charlottesville to commemorate last year’s event and promote racial healing. The city is planning to establish a “defined security area” downtown where weapons will be banned.

Charlottesville’s Interim City Manager Mike Murphy said the city had "learned many lessons" from last year's clashes and were taking pre-emptive measures to put controls and resources in place to avoid a repeat.

He told reporters Wednesday that central Charlottesville would be be accessible by only two entry points. One goal, he said, was to separate cars and pedestrians in the central part of the city.

He also announced a ban on a large number of items in the restricted zone, including swords, axes, poles, mace, explosives and fireworks. Masks are also prohibited. Handguns, however, will not be banned, because of state and federal gun rights law, officials said.

The far-right organizer of last year's event, Jason Kessler, dropped a court challenge last month in his attempt to obtain a permit to hold a "Unite the Right 2” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

Instead, he and his organization plan to hold a rally with several hundred people at a park across form the White House. Although Charlottesville is a three-hour drive from the nation's capital, city officials and opponents of any repeat rally in Charlottesville fear that some protesters may still show up in town or in parts of Northern Virginia.

“If something happens in Washington, it can easily affect Northern Virginia, and so we’ve had those discussions,” Northam told WRVA Radio Wednesday. “I think they can use the usual means of transportation, but I don’t think anybody’s going to go out of their way to accommodate some of these groups.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com