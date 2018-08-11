A fast-growing wildfire has forced residents from their homes in northern California Thursday morning.

According to Cal Fire, the "Camp" Fire has scorched almost 8 square miles in Butte County, which is about 90 miles north of Sacramento.

“This fire is very dangerous, please evacuate if asked to do so!”, Cal Fire officials said on Twitter. Dozens of resources were being called in from throughout the state to help stop the spread of the blaze.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says an evacuation order was issued for areas of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people. Fire officials say firefighters are working to access the area and that the blaze continues to spread.

Strong winds, low humidity and bone-dry conditions will keep the risk of fire danger high in northern and Central California into Thursday night, AccuWeather said.

#CampFire [update] off Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap off Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon is now 5,000 acres. Evacuations in progress. https://t.co/I2eyWcu8Ro pic.twitter.com/uxt3JPu8B6 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 8, 2018

Check out the view from the Skyway. Smoke covering the sky from the #CampFire and traffic heading down both lanes. pic.twitter.com/7oHhhfawDG — Laura Eng (@LauraEngNews) November 8, 2018

