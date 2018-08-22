Until Monday, police had no idea who took Mollie Tibbetts. Video footage offered them a devastating clue.

For five weeks, investigators tracked down hundreds of leads about a 20-year-old student who went missing while on a jog. None of them panned out — until last week when police were provided with video from a resident's home surveillance system that captured Tibbetts jogging July 18, the night she was last seen. It also showed a black Chevrolet Malibu passing through the area several times. The car belonged to Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, who has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death. "His name hadn’t surfaced," Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said. "Hadn’t come across the radar." While Rivera was originally identified as an undocumented immigrant, a court document filed by his lawyer Wednesday morning says Rivera was working legally in Iowa. Since Rivera's arrest, the murder investigation has turned into a political free-for-all with many turning Tibbetts murder into a debate about immigration. Here's the latest on the Tibbetts' investigation, which has captured the nation:

'Don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!'

If you need a good lawyer, Michael Cohen is not your guy, according to President Donald Trump. After a jaw-dropping day of news that featured back-to-back legal blows in Paul Manafort's guilty verdict and Michael Cohen's guilty plea on Tuesday, Trump on Wednesday went after his ex-fixer and ex-personal attorney, whose guilty plea implicated his former boss in violating campaign finance laws over hush money payments. But those payments weren't illegal, Trump says, because they "came from me," not his campaign, the president told Fox News in an interview that will air Thursday. As for ex-campaign chair Manafort, who now faces up to 80 years in prison, Trump had a different tone: "Such respect for a brave man!"

It may be lights out for 'Star-Spangled Banner' during NFL broadcasts

Whether you are sick of or support NFL players' protests during the national anthem, you may not even have to watch on live TV broadcasts this year. After ESPN announced last week its plan to not show the anthem in NFL broadcasts, other major networks are planning to follow suit. CBS Sports? A spokesman said it will keep doing what it has been doing in recent years and not televise the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Fox Sports? Only show the anthem during what it considers to be special broadcasts — i.e. Veteran's Day, Thanksgiving, the playoffs. NBC Sports? TBD. These plans are standard operating procedure, multiple networks said. However, it comes amid fierce debate throughout the league and country over players' protests of police brutality and racial inequality during the anthem — an act critics call unpatriotic.

If coconut oil is 'pure poison,' what should we be using?

A lecture by a Harvard professor calling coconut oil "pure poison" has gone viral on YouTube, nearing 1 million views. In the video, Karin Michels, an adjunct professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, says coconut oil is not healthy, calling it "poison" at least three times during her talk. While coconut oil has been advertised as a health food of sorts, nutrition experts say there is little evidence to back that claim. It's not "poison," but American Heart Association data have shown more than 80 percent of the fat in coconut oil is saturated — far beyond butter (63 percent), beef fat (50 percent) and pork lard (39 percent). So, what should you use instead? Here's a list of oils you can use instead.

