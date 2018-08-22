A Facebook post from the Little Rock Police Department depicts the wreckage of a helicopter following an accident on Aug. 16, 2018.

A police helicopter collided into the ground Thursday in Little Rock, Arkansas, snapping off propellers that then flew into the air. The pilot, a retired officer, was seriously injured, police said.

The accident unfolds in footage released Tuesday by the Little Rock Police Department that shows the helicopter hovering unsteadily above a takeoff platform in a parking lot. As the aircraft bobs, a nearby man on the ground gestures frantically.

The helicopter then gets snagged on the platform, tilting sideways as blades smash into the asphalt and spin upward. The main body of the aircraft rolls upside down before coming to a rest.

Police said the pilot of the 2001 Bell TH-67 helicopter, William Denio, was seriously injured, Little Rock's KATV reported, but was in stable condition on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m., police said in a post online, as the retired officer performed a "maintenance check."



Local station KARK reported that police initially claimed that "wind blew the helicopter over as the blades were spinning" and that "the helicopter did not leave the ground." The video footage released five days later shows otherwise.

The retired officer received a head injury, KARK noted, and was extricated from the helicopter's wreckage.

Photographs of the wreckage were published to Facebook by the department.





