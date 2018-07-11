Epa Australia Virgin Full Year Results Ebf Company Information Aus Qu
Virgin Australia aircraft at Brisbane Airport, in Brisbane, Australia, 29 August 2018. According to media reports on 29 August 2018, Virgin Australia posted a full-year loss of 681 million Australian dollar (497.78 million US dollar).
Virgin Australia is reconsidering priority boarding for veterans after their policy was slammed as " jingoistic" and "embarrassing."

The airlines pledged to let military personnel board ahead of other passengers on commercial airlines and recognize their service with a special announcement in-flight. 

The salute meant to honor veterans did not sit with many service members, who squirmed at the thought of receiving special treatment and called the policy nothing more than lip service. 

Some even criticized it as downright "American."

@Scottie2h said he was "disappointed" in Virgin Australian: "I would be embarrassed to board before, say, someone in a wheelchair or with kids, or anyone else who might need help. It’s a publicity stunt."

@NeilJB, who identified himself as "a potential recipient of this plan," labeled the recognition as "too American." "The timing of the Veteran's discounts (no cost to Government) and the priority boarding (ditto) suggest frantic scratching around for cheap votes," he added. 

@PeterMurphy1 labeled the initiative as an "insincere cost-free advertising stunt using US-style jingoistic patriotism."

@CateMc3273 encouraged the airline to "Spend more on suicide prevention and health support," adding: "I would not dream of walking on to an aircraft ahead of the other passengers as a veteran. Can’t imagine too many people I served with doing this either."

In response to the backlash, Virgin Australia appeared to take their policy back to the drawing board.

"We are very mindful of the response that our announcement about (recognizing) people who have served in (defense) has had today. It was a gesture genuinely done to pay respects to those who have served our country," the airline tweeted Sunday.

"Over the coming months, we will consult with community groups and our own team members who have served in (defense) to determine the best way forward," Virgin Australia continued. 

The airlines continued: "If this process determines that public acknowledgement of their service through optional priority boarding or any announcement is not appropriate, then we will certainly be respectful of that."

In America, at least three airlines offer benefits to service members, mainly to personnel actively serving or wearing their uniform while traveling. 

United Airlines offers Veterans Advantage members up to a 5 percent discount on tickets through the carrier. American Airlines provides priority boarding to active members of the military and Delta also has select discounts for those currently serving.  

