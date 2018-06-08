12th Congressional District Republican candidate Troy Balderson, left, shakes hands with President Donald Trump during a rally, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Lewis Center, Ohio.

WASHINGTON – Polls have closed in four states from Michigan to Kansas, where voters are choosing a phalanx of House, Senate and gubernatorial nominees. Voters in a fifth state are still casting their ballots.

Nowhere are the stakes higher than in Ohio, which is holding a special election to fill a vacant House seat.

That means the winner will head to Washington right away. And that race has become a key test of Democrats’ strength heading into November’s general election.

The Republican nominee, 56-year-old state senator Troy Balderson, should be a shoo-in in this central Ohio district, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats 2-to-1 and the GOP has had a lock on the seat for more than 30 years.

But in the final stretch, polls showed Balderson in a virtual tie with the Democrat, Danny O'Connor, a 31-year-old county elected official. In a last-minute scramble to boost Balderson, President Donald Trump campaigned for him over the weekend, appearing in the district just a few days after a similar visit from Vice President Mike Pence.

Republicans have also dumped millions of dollars into the race; one House GOP super PAC has spent more than $3 million to boost Balderson and attack O'Connor, while the National Republican Congressional Committee has poured in another $1.3 million, according to a tally by Politico.

If O'Connor wins in the face of that GOP onslaught, it would ignite Democratic enthusiasm ahead of November's election, when they are hoping to ride a "blue wave" to a House majority. Even if Balderson wins, it will be hard for Republicans to sell it as a big victory since the district's makeup so strongly favors the GOP.

Polls closed in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, but the final results are not expected until later this evening.

Although the Ohio contest will grab the biggest headlines, voters in four other states will be picking nominees in a bevy of other crucial primaries on Tuesday. Polls have closed in Missouri, Michigan and Kansas. Voters in Washington State have until 11 p.m. to turn in their ballots.

Here are the races to watch as the results roll in:

Kansas

In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a parade on a jeep with a large replica gun mounted on it, prompting criticism on social media that the display was inappropriate at a time of school shootings. The sight of Kobach in the red, white and blue-decorated jeep at the Old Shawnee Days parade Saturday morning, June 2, 2018, stunned some onlookers, the Kansas City Star reported .

Trump weighed into Kansas' contested GOP race for governor Monday by endorsing Kris Kobach, the secretary of state, over incumbent GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer.

"Strong on Crime, Border & Military. VOTE TUESDAY!" Trump said in a tweet supporting Kobach.

Kris Kobach, a strong and early supporter of mine, is running for Governor of the Great State of Kansas. He is a fantastic guy who loves his State and our Country - he will be a GREAT Governor and has my full & total Endorsement! Strong on Crime, Border & Military. VOTE TUESDAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

Kobach has repeatedly aired Trump's unproven claims of massive voter fraud, and he served as vice chair of the the president's controversial and now-disbanded commission set up to investigate those allegations.

Patrick Miller, a political scientist at the University of Kansas, told the Kansas City Star that it's unusual, if not unprecedented, for a president to endorse a challenger over a sitting governor in his own party.

“I can’t think of a situation where this has happened before,” Miller told the paper.

Some Republicans fret that if Kobach wins the primary, he could be vulnerable in a general election. Democrats also face a contested primary on Tuesday.

Rep. Lynn Jenkins is one of 42 House Republicans not running for re-election this year. That record-high number is a “big reason” Democrats have a chance at winning control of the House, says Dave Wasserman, who analyzes congressional races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

The eastern Kansas 2nd Congressional District would not be competitive if Jenkins had decided to stay on. Democrats got lucky when Paul Davis, a former state House minority leader, jumped into the contest and cleared the field. He has carried the district before, when he unsuccessfully ran for governor against Republican Sam Brownback in 2014.

On the GOP side, the primary is a seven-way free-for-all.

In 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton carried the 3rd Congressional District by 1 percentage point – making incumbent GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder a top Democratic target in this election. First elected in 2010, Yoder narrowly won his last race with 51.3 percent.

Democrats face a five-way primary in a contest that has highlighted the party’s divisions pitting liberals against moderates.

In this Aug. 22, 2017, Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., speaks with reporters before a town hall meeting in the Olathe, Kan. Competitive races for two of Kansas' four U.S. House seats are making Republicans sweat to keep their all-GOP delegation. Incumbent Yoder is destined to be a target in the 3rd District after Trump narrowly lost its Kansas City-area urban neighborhoods and comfortable-to-posh suburbs.

Michigan

An open seat for the top spot in Michigan government has drawn nine candidates for the Aug. 7 primary election. Democrats are hoping to recapture the governor's mansion in the general election, and it's likely to be a toss-up come November. Current Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, is term limited.

Snyder endorsed Lt. Gov. Brian Calley in the GOP primary, while Trump endorsed the state's attorney general, Bill Schuette.

Trump's endorsement appears to have given Schuette a significant boost in the contest. On the Democratic side, Gretchen Whitmer, a former state Senate minority leader, is favored to win, according to a recent Detroit Free Press poll.

Two Republican businessmen are locked in a dead heat for a chance to take on Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the election Nov. 6, according to a Detroit Free Press poll. Stabenow is heavily favored to win another Senate term.

Michigan’s 13th Congressional District is one of the most overwhelmingly Democratic seats in the country, so the Democratic primary Aug. 7 will almost certainly determine the winner in November.

Rep. John Conyers has represented the Detroit-area district for 52 years. He was forced to resign last year amid a #MeToo movement scandal after being accused of mistreating female staffers over the years, which he denied.

Conyers’ retirement drew a crowded field of would-be successors, including two sitting state senators, two well-known former state representatives (one of whom is a liberal firebrand), a mayor and the president of the Detroit City Council.

Missouri

The biggest battle in Missouri's primary Tuesday is over a referendum on a "right-to-work" law, which would ban unions from collecting mandatory dues.

The GOP-controlled state legislature passed the law in 2017, but labor organizations and Democrats blocked its enactment, and collected enough signatures to force a public vote. The fight has drawn big bucks and big names, including actor John Goodman, who cut an ad against the right-to-work law.

"Maybe you've heard of Proposition A, the Missouri Senate's so-called 'right-to-work' bill," Goodman says in the spot. "The name's deceiving: the bill will not give you the right to work. Instead, it gives big business and out-of-state corporations the right to pay you less than they do now."

The pro-"right-to-work" campaign is being supported by wealthy out-of-state interests. The opposition has drawn big money from labor groups inside and outside of Missouri.

The outcome will be a critical test for labor unions, which have been weakened by a recent Supreme Court decision and other right-to-work laws across the country.

Sen. Claire McCaskill speaks to members of the news media at the Senate subway before a vote on Oct. 17, 2017.

The Missouri Senate race is expected to be one of the most competitive and expensive in the country – come November.

For Tuesday, the primary looks more like a coronation than a contest, with Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley each expected to clinch easy primary wins – and quickly pivot to a bruising general election race.

Washington

Republican Rep. Dave Reichert made the 8th Congressional District seat a toss-up the instant he decided not to run for an eighth term. Democrats had salivated over the seat for years but could never beat the popular former sheriff.

Three leading contenders vie for the Democratic nomination Tuesday. All of them are political newcomers, and the winner is likely to face Dino Rossi, a former state senator and real estate developer.

When do the polls close?

In the Ohio special election, polls are scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Polls in Kansas, Michigan, and Missouri will close between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern time. In Washington State, the balloting won't end until 11 p.m.

