NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold uses the new 8K camera aboard the International Space Station.

NASA

Those views beamed to Earth from outer space are starting to look a lot more spectacular.

NASA released the first 8K video from space, capturing astronauts aboard the International Space Station as they live, work, and perform research.

The 8K camera can shoot at resolutions ranging from a conventional high-definition TV to up to 8K, which is four times better video quality over 4K.

The RED brand camera used on the ISS is similar to ones used on Hollywood films including "The Hobbit" trilogy and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

"We’re excited to embrace new technology that improves our ability to engage our audiences in space station research,” said David Brady, assistant program scientist for the International Space Station Program Science Office, in a statement.

To get the full experience, users must watch the video on a computer monitor or screen that supports 8K videos. However, NASA says even if you don't have an 8K screen, the video will still support a higher-quality playback compared to videos in lower resolutions.

