The West Hollywood City Council was unanimous Monday night: It’s time to permanently remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Here’s why the council’s vote doesn’t matter: It’s not their decision to make.

Less than two weeks after Trump’s star was destroyed for the second time, this time by a pickax-wielding 24-year-old man who immediately turned himself in to police, the West Hollywood council approved a resolution to urge the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to take action.

The star, though, is the property of Los Angeles city – not West Hollywood. Plus, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has refused past efforts to remove the stars of disgraced actors including Bill Cosby and Kevin Spacey.

“Once a star has been added to the walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Leron Gubler, then president and chief executive of the chamber, said in 2015 during efforts to remove Cosby’s marker, the Los Angeles Times reported. “Because of this, we have never removed a star from the walk.”

The West Hollywood council’s agenda item cited Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

“The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican,” West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico told TheWrap on Monday. “Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, people with disabilities or women – the honor no longer exists.”

Trump received his star, located on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue, in 2007 for his accomplishments in the entertainment industry, namely as host of “The Apprentice.”

The star, made from Terrazzo marble, was also destroyed in October 2016, just days ahead of Trump’s election as president.

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star defaced
Hollywood, UNITED STATES: US billionaire Donald Trump, the producer of NBC's The Apprentice, poses with his family, his son Donald Jr. (L), his wife Melania and their son Barron (R) after he was honored with the 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, CA, 16 January 2007. AFP PHOTO/Gabriel BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 72979536 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
A man takes a photo of the vandalized star for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. Det. Meghan Aguilar said investigators were called to the scene before dawn Wednesday following reports that Trump's star was destroyed by blows from a hammer. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) ORG XMIT: LA102
A crowd gathers to watch as Donald Trump's vandalized Star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame is tended to and cleaned up before being replaced on October 26, 2016 in Hollywood, California. A man defaced Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday, hacking out the gold lettering displaying his name and the television logo. A man who identified himself to a local news agency as James Lambert Otis, said he vandalized the tribute with a sledgehammer and pickaxe, originally intended to remove the entire star from the sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Donald Tr ORIG FILE ID: AFP_HI6K2
epa05604589 People and media gather around the US Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as it is being repaired after it was destroyed in Hollywood, California, USA 26 October 2016. Trump's star has been a frequent target for vandals who have defaced it on a number of ocassions. Trump received his star in the television category for The Apprentice show. EPA/MIKE NELSON ORG XMIT: MAN09
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 26: Workers repair the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after it was vandalized by a protester on October 26, 2016 in Hollywood, California. James Lambert Otis claims to have originally intended to remove the entire star to auction it off and give the money to about a dozen women who allege that Trump groped or sexually mistreated them. Dressed as a construction worker and using a hammer and pick, Otis was only able to break up part of the star. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 678572749 ORIG FILE ID: 618385804
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 26: The Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is repaired after it was vandalized by a protester on October 26, 2016 in Hollywood, California. James Lambert Otis claims to have originally intended to remove the entire star to auction it off and give the money to about a dozen women who allege that Trump groped or sexually mistreated them. Dressed as a construction worker and using a hammer and pick, Otis was only able to break up part of the star. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 678572749 ORIG FILE ID: 618388100
