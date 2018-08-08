Desert Creek Honey's founder, Blake Shook, has been keeping bees since he was 12.

When Blake Shook, 28, started beekeeping at 12 years old, he never thought it would turn into a job, let alone a business projected to sell one million pounds of honey next year.

Today, Shook's business, Desert Creek Honey, has taken off. There are honey sales in stores and online, beekeeping classes, beekeeping tools and the management of thousands of beehives.

"It’s been an incredible trip," Shook said.

According to Shook, Desert Creek Honey, located in Blue Ridge, Texas, is one of the few honey companies that manages the entire production process, from building equipment to marketing products around the country.

"That was one of our early commitments, that if we’re selling this we want it to be from our bees where we’re able to really control the quality of it," Shook said.

Shook received his first beehive in 2002 from a local beekeeping group in McKinney, Texas, through which he also took beekeeping classes. Shook was hooked right away and spent his teenage years learning how to make and sell honey.

"It’s something I kind of lived and breathed through high school," Shook said "I didn’t really have much of a social life. I pretty much spent all day, every day working on the bee business."

Shook still spends almost every day beekeeping and that persistence has paid off. When Shook founded Desert Creek Honey in 2003, he was running around 400 hives. Today, Shook manages close to 10,000 hives. Each hive can make 150 pounds of honey a year. What started out as a one-man operation now has dozens of employees.

"There’s always something exciting because we’re constantly growing," said Matthew Mansker, general manager of facilities and the company's first employee.

At age 12, Blake Shook started beekeeping as a casual hobby. Now he owns Desert Creek Honey in Blue Ridge, Texas.

In 2016, Shook even took Desert Creek Honey to television by participating in the CNBC show Billion Dollar Buyer, where small business owners make deals to sell their products to businessman Tilman Fertitta for use in his restaurant and hotel chains. Shook now supplies Landry's restaurants with 200,000 pounds of honey each year.

"It was one of those amazing things in small business that you never thought you would have the opportunity to do when you started out," Shook said.

Bee-ing a small business offers unique challenges and opportunities

The average annual loss of hives for a bee operation is 40 percent, according to Shook. Pesticides and diseases from overseas kill thousands of bees in the United States each year.

"The whole bee population is in a lot of danger right now," Shook said. "That’s only getting worse."

That's why Shook tells anyone considering opening a small business to "be willing to stick with it."

"It really takes a lot of persistence, Shook said. "90 percent of owning a small business is having a really good work ethic."

Shook added that his employees are also integral to the company's success. Even though some employees are only seasonal – honey production takes place mostly in the spring and summer – the team works together to support every part of the business, from beekeeping classes to honey bottling.

Honey from Desert Creek Honey, a small business in Blue Ridge, Texas

“Part of the culture is working on this close-knit team,” said Andrew Roehrig, Desert Creek Honey's chief operating officer. "It's definitely more of a family environment.”

So, even after years of operation, Shook said the company is still distinctive because of the personal touch they bring to every product.

"We go above and beyond on care when it comes to our bee operation," he said.

