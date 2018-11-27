A Mexican immigrant detained after seeking refuge for 11 months in a North Carolina church has lost his bid to remain with his family in the United States.

Samuel Oliver-Bruno's request for deferred deportation was denied, U.S. Reps. G.K. Butterfield and David Price, both Democrats of North Carolina, announced late Monday.

Oliver-Bruno remained in a Georgia detention center as of Tuesday morning, online records showed, after federal immigration officials said the 47-year-old has no legal basis to be in the U.S.

It was not clear when he may be removed from the U.S.

The immigrant lived nearly a year in "protective sanctuary" inside Durham's CityWell United Methodist Church, only to leave last week when immigration officials told him he needed fingerprints taken as part of an application to stay in the country.

Once inside an immigration office in Morrisville with his son, Daniel, on Friday, plainclothes ICE officers arrested Oliver-Bruno and forced him into a van in what Butterfield and Price, the congressmen, called it entrapment "at worst" and "a Catch-22" at best.

A group of demonstrators encircled the van outside, singing "Amazing Grace" and blocking it for roughly two hours before 29 people — including a CityWell pastor and eight other members — were arrested, the church said in a statement.

In this Dec. 13, 2017, photo Samuel Oliver-Bruno glances back before preparing for interviews after the press conference held at CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham, N.C. Oliver-Rruno, who sought refuge from deportation at the church for 11 months was arrested Friday after arriving at an appointment with immigration officials. (Casey Toth/The Charlotte Observer via AP) ORG XMIT: NCCHN201

Casey Toth, AP

Oliver-Bruno met his wife, Julia Perez Pacheco, after moving to U.S. in 1994 to work construction in Greenville, according to his church. Their son was born as a U.S. citizen a few years later. The family moved back to Mexico in 2011 only for Julia, who suffers from Lupus, to return to the U.S. two years later with her son to seek medical treatment.

Oliver-Bruno attempted to rejoin his family in the U.S., but was detained at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2014. He was released on a stay of removal, which he said he had been granted each year until November 2017. He moved into his church the following month.

More: Nearly 30 detained after surrounding ICE van to halt deportation

Contributing: The Associated Press; N'Dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY; WCNC-TV, Charlotte

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com