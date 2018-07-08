In this Aug. 5, 2018 photo, police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot in Chicago.

Tyler LaRiviere, AP

CHICAGO — Earlier this year, Romell Young got into a fist fight on the street near his home on the city’s West Side, pummeling a man in a brawl that was spurred by an argument he can’t even remember.

Young does, however, have a huge scar to remind him what happened after he gave his rival a whupping: The man returned with a gun and shot him in the leg.

At the hospital, police asked Young, 23, to tell them who shot him, but he said he declined to name the assailant. Weeks after the April incident, Young — who has a long arrest record and a felony conviction for drug possession — was charged for illegal possession of a firearm, when police said they caught him on the street with a weapon.

“I believe karma is (vengeful), you feel me?” said Young, explaining to USA TODAY in a July jailhouse interview why he didn’t name the man who shot him. “One day you’re going to reap what you sow.”

Young’s no-snitching outlook sheds light on the complicated dynamic in Chicago’s neighborhoods plagued by persistent gun violence, one in which few residents are willing to assist police and even fewer perpetrators are held accountable.

Over the weekend, at least 72 people were shot in the city, including 12 fatally, but police did not record a single arrest in any of the incidents.

In an emotional response, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called on residents to speak up and cooperate with police to identify perpetrators.

“You all know who these individuals are, they come into your homes every day, sleep with you every night,” Johnson said. “Grandparents, parents, siblings, significant others — you know who they are.”

The city of Chicago recorded more than 1,400 homicides and 6,200 shooting incidents in 2016 and 2017. So far this year, the city has tallied more than 325 murders — 20 percent fewer killings than at the same point in 2017 — and the grim death toll puts Chicago again on pace to tally more homicides than any other U.S. city.

At the same time, the police department in the nation’s third-largest city has solved far fewer murders over the last several years compared to the other departments around the country.

Chicago’s clearance rate — the calculation of cases that end with an arrest or identification of a suspect who can’t be apprehended — dipped to 26 percent in 2016 from 46 percent in 2013, according to the University of Chicago Crime Lab. Most of the killings, largely fueled by gang-fueled conflict, take place in a smattering of low-income, predominantly black and Latino neighborhoods on the South and West Sides of the city.

More: Can you change how criminals think? Chicago hopes behavioral therapy can cut gun violence

More: At least 72 shot, 13 killed in Chicago over violent summer weekend, police department says

More: Jury: Chicago cop acted 'reasonably' in fatally shooting teen Quintonio LeGrier

Romell Young, right, was shot in the leg in April. While Young knew the perpetrator, he declined to identify the man to police.

Aamer Madhani/ USA Today

Last year, as the city tallied 650 murders, the clearance rate plummeted to 17.5 percent, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis. The national homicide clearance rate stood at 59 percent in 2016, according to FBI estimates.

The numbers are even more dismal for non-fatal shootings. The department only cleared 5 percent of shooting incidents in 2016, according to the Crime Lab.

The dip in Chicago’s homicide clearance rate coincided with a diminished view of the police department in the city’s African-American community following the release of a chilling police video that showed a white police officer fire 16 shots at Laquan McDonald, 17, a black suspect wielding a small knife. The officer, Jason Van Dyke, is scheduled to go on trial next month for first degree murder.

Even before the McDonald shooting, the police department’s relationship in the African-American community had been strained by a long history of police brutality and allegations of heavy-handed tactics in the city’s low-income and minority communities.

Chicago borrowed about $709 million to pay settlements for police misconduct cases from 2010 to 2017, according to a report from the Action Center on Race & the Economy.

A 2017 Justice Department review also found Chicago officers used force nearly 10 times more in incidents involving black suspects than against white suspects. African-Americans were the subject of 80% of all police firearm uses and 81% of all Taser contact-stun uses between January 2011 and April 2016, the DOJ found.

But another factor preventing more witnesses of gun violence to come forward is the street mantra that “snitches get stitches,” said Rev. Ira Acree, a West Side pastor and anti-violence activist.

“People don’t speak out because of fear,” Acree said. “What if you speak out and there is a price to pay with your life? It would be nice if there was some significant funding for witness protection, but in real life you don’t get that.”

Emanuel, who is up for reelection in February, has faced a barrage of scrutiny from his political opponents for doing too little to address the violent crime problem and win trust in the black community.

In recent weeks, anti-violence protesters have twice held protests, which temporarily shut down highways, to decry the violence and blast his administration for doing too little to help low-income, minority communities.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at a news conference accompanied by Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Chicago.

Teresa Crawford, AP

The mayor and his backers have pushed back against the notion that he hasn’t acted, noting that in the aftermath of the McDonald video his administration has made it department policy to release police video of shootings within 60 days of an incident, equipped every beat cop with bod-worn cameras and tightened use-of-force standards.

Emanuel has also pointed to the $55 million his administration has poured into grants to spur small business growth and job opportunities in many of the same neighborhoods most impacted by the violence. He’s also touted academic growth in the city’s school system — with a student body that is about 86% black and Latino — and his administration’s effort to create 30,000 paid internships around Chicago for teens and young adults.

On Tuesday, Johnson was scheduled to detail plans to deploy more of the departments more than 13,000 cops into the neighborhoods that were most impacted by the weekend’s violence.

Still, his opponents say Emanuel’s efforts aren’t enough.

Garry McCarthy, a former police superintendent who is running against Emanuel, has repeatedly slammed the mayor for eroding public trust in rank-and-file cops. McCarthy was fired by Emanuel in 2015 amidst public outrage over the release of the McDonald.

“The political manipulation of the police department and the political landscape that has been created in this city by Rahm Emanuel is what’s fueling all of this,” McCarthy told Fox News.

Paul Vallas, another candidate who had lined up to try to unseat Emanuel, says that part of the clearance-rate problem is that the mayor has been too slow in replacing detectives who have retired in recent years. Vallas has vowed to add more than 400 investigators to the department if he is elected, which currently has about 700 detectives down from 1200.

“What you have is people in the community who are shooting, and shooting again and again and again,” Vallas said. “It’s taken a toll on the community. What we’ve seen the last seven years and longer than that . . . is the police department attritted out of the critical forces they need to be effective.”

But Acree, the West Side pastor, said it is going to take far more than increasing the detective pool to encourage more residents to improve the city’s difficult clearance rate record.

It’s no coincidence, he noted, that the same neighborhoods that have some of the city’s highest poverty rates also have the highest homicide rates.

“Until there is a change in political leadership and prioritizing investment in these communities,” Acree said. “This is going to continue to happen.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com