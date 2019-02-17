MANSFIELD, Ohio — A woman's Facebook post has gone viral after drawing attention to a problem many new mothers face.

Facebook user Codey Burghard posted a photo Feb. 1 from outside a Family Dollar in Mansfield. The photo shows a sign taped to the store's front door, reading, "Sorry. Had to pump for baby + no1 else is here. Be back in 30. Thanks."

Codey Burghard Stopped at the dollar store and seen this...I'm sure there's gonna be at least one customer who complains, but I support this 100% it's not the employees fault at all, pumping at work is a right and...

It's a problem all new mothers face and Burghard added, "Moms gotta do what they gotta do."

Since then, the post has been shared more than 21,000 times. Burghard set out to find the employee, who added her own commentary to the story on her own Facebook page Saturday.

"I had two choices...run back and forth to pump every couple of minutes to check out customers...OR lock the doors and pump as needed - uninterrupted, because that is my right," Emily Edgington wrote.