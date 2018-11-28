Icelandic budget carrier WOW Air may be poised to drop more destinations in the U.S. as it faces financial headwinds.

WOW Air is reducing its fleet size, returning four of its planes to their lessors. The news comes amid a reported cash crunch at the carrier that's become big local news in Iceland.

WOW confirmed to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog that it is sending two Airbus A320 narrowbody jets and two Airbus A330 widebody jets back to their owners.

“This is a part of necessary restructuring of the airline and to ensure maximum utility of its remaining fleet,” Anna Romano, a U.S.-based spokeswoman for the carrier, said in an email to Today in the Sky. “This restructuring will not impact WOW Air’s current plans to fly to India.”

WOW is set to launch nonstop service on Dec. 11 to New Delhi from its hub near Iceland’s capital of Reykjavik. The route would be WOW’s first destination in India.

But the airline likely will have to make cuts elsewhere as it returns the four planes, which account for one-fifth of WOW’s 20-plane fleet.

The carrier could drop some destinations altogether or choose to pare schedules, flying fewer times per week on certain routes.

Rumors have popped up on some aviation message boards about U.S. routes or cities thought to be on the chopping block.

For now, WOW’s Romano says only that the carrier’s “the winter schedule is currently under re-evaluation due to changes in WOW Air’s fleet, but nothing has been finalized.”

After growing at breakneck speed in the USA during the past few years, WOW has retrenched its U.S. footprint in 2018. It’s already ended service this year to three destinations – Cincinnati, Cleveland and Miami – and will drop another (St. Louis) in January.

There’s also been speculation that WOW would not return to Dallas/Fort Worth and New York JFK in 2019. When asked specifically about those destinations on Oct. 16, WOW spokeswoman Svana Friðriksdóttir told Today in the Sky that no decision had been made about whether the airline would resume flights to fly to those airports in its 2019 summer schedule.

Stay tuned ...

August's #avgeek photo gallery A Thomas Cook Boeing 757-200 rests at the gate in Birmingham, England, on an early morning in February 2014. An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 757-200 departs Bole International Airport in Addis Abbaba, Ethiopia, in September 2011. A US Airways Boeing 757-200 lands at Boston Logan International Airport in August 2008. An Aer Lingus Boeing 757-200 lands at Toronto Pearson International Airport in July 2014. A jet2 Boeing 757-200 taxis to a gate after landing at Toulouse-Blagnac International Airport in France in May 2015. Tires meet asphalt as a DHL Boeing 757-200 touches down at Boeing Field in Seattle in June 2015. A Boeing 757 rests at a Roswell, N.M., salvage facility -- or airplane "boneyard" -- on Aug. 5, 2015. A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 taxis to a gate after arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015. Boeing's short-lived ecoDemonstrator Boeing 757-200 lands at Seattle's Boeing Field in June 2015. A private Boeing 757-200 departs Seattle's Boeing Field in May 2015. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 slows to a stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2015. An Icelandair Cargo Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport in January 2016. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 receives modifications at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta, hub on April 29, 2016. A United Airlines Boeing 757-300 taxis for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 makes its final turn before landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016. United Airlines Boeing 757s trade places at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 rests at the gate at Minneapolis St-Paul International Airport in January 2017. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 passes in front of a rising full moon at San Francisco International Airport in March 2017. A United Airlines Boeing 757 taxis out for departure from San Francisco International Airport in March 2017. An Icelandair Boeing 757 with a very unique paint scheme offloads passengers at Denver International Airport in July of 2017. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July, 2017. A U.S. Air Force Boeing 757 airplane, or Boeing C-32A as designated for military use, sits on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Feb. 24, 2012. A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 flies near Alaska's Juneau International Airport on April 16, 2014. The Mendenhall Glacier is in the background. A United Airlines Boeing 757 passes a billboard on approach to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Jan. 17, 2013. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taxies to the gate after arriving at Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on April 30, 2016. Icelandair has named a Boeing 757 airplane after Iceland's largest glacier, which is home to three active volcanoes. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016. A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 takes off from sunny Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015. Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of the gate at Chicago O'Hare on June 27, 2015. A United Airlines Boeing 757 taxies to the gate after arrival at San Francisco International Airport on October 23, 2016. A United Airlines Boeing 757 is seen in flight in November 2015. A Boeing 757 for cargo carrier UPS is seen in June 2015.

