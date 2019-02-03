A woman in Louisiana applying for summer classes applied to SLCC -- only to find out she applied to the wrong one. Admitting her error on social media made for some funny responses.

Kaitlynn Lovelady posted on Twitter that she meant to apply to South Louisiana Community College. She actually applied to Salt Lake Community College in Utah.

That's a 1,631-mile commute.

"I just applied to SLCC for summer class only to realize it’s Salt Lake Community College in SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH instead of SOUTH LOUISIANA COMMUNITY COLLEGE. GOODBYE $40!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted.

Salt Lake Community College caught wind and told Lovelady she could have the $40 application fee back.

"For the record, Kaitlynn, Salt Lake Comminity College and our gorgeous mountains welcome you. But if you decide to geaux (see what we did there?) to the other SLCC, we would gladly refund you for your application fee," the school responded.

As word spread, some people including Utah's lieutenant governor weighed in on Kaitlynn's error.