BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — An active duty US Army soldier died on May 18 after slipping and falling into the Rio Grande.

Private First Class Mamady Kaba, 19, was on a visit to Big Bend National Park with members of his army unit from Fort Bliss. He was with the 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion.

Pfc. Mamady Kaba (Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office)

Park dispatch was notified at around 3:30 p.m. on May 18 that a visitor was missing after falling into the Rio Grande near the Hot Springs.

Witnesses searched the spot where he had fallen in but couldn't find him.

Big Bend National Park rangers responded and eventually located Kaba's body.

Park staff has extended their condolences to the family and friends of Pfc. Kaba on the tragic loss of life.

The park said in a statement, "This tragedy serves as an important reminder that even when water levels are low, hidden hazards exist, and swimming in the muddy waters of the Rio Grande is not recommended."