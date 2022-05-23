2-year-old from Louisiana drowns at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi

The child was taken to Merit Health System in Biloxi where he was pronounced dead.

BILOXI, Miss — A 2-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool during a family vacation at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on Sunday afternoon.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald that the child was taken to Merit Health System in Biloxi where he was pronounced dead. Switzer said that his office would not identify the child, as his office's policy is to not release names in pediatric deaths.

Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman told the newspaper that the child and the family were from Louisiana and were staying at the resort. Houseman added that a lifeguard was on duty at the pool at the time of the drowning.

Sources tell WBRZ that the child's family was from Port Allen, La.

Management of the resort issued a statement to the Sun Herald, saying that employees were "deeply saddened by this tragic accident."

"We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the parents and family in this difficult time," the statement said.