Here are the 2022 Oscar nominees

The Academy has made several changes to this year's program, but one thing hasn't changed: the awards.
Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Oscars are seen from backstage performing at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan read the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards live on multiple platforms, celebrating a pandemic-changed year of films. 

Here are the nominees: 

Best Picture

  • Belfast
  •  CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best Actress

  •  Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actor

  • Will Smith, “King Richard”
  • Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” 
  • Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” 
  • Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Supporting Actress

  • Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
  • Judi Dench, “Belfast”
  • Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” 
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Supporting Actor

  • Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
  • Troy Kotsur, “CODA” 
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
  • J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Animated Feature

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Documentary Feature

  • Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
  • Flee
  • Attica
  • Ascension
  • Writing With Fire

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” 
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Best Original Score

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Costume Design

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Original Screenplay

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

