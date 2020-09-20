A 30-year-old man seen placing debris on the tracks, and who is believed to be homeless and mentally ill, was being investigated for another similar incident.

NEW YORK — Three passengers suffered injuries Sunday morning when a New York City subway train derailed after hitting construction debris that had been thrown onto the tracks, authorities said.

The derailment happened at about 8:15 a.m. at the 14th Street and Eighth Avenue station in Manhattan. Interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg said a northbound A train hit debris as it was pulling into the station, "resulting in a wheel leaving the track."

A Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that the three passengers suffered minor injuries in the derailment. One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation and the other two declined treatment.

The MTA confirmed that about 30 passengers were on the train at the time of the derailment.

Police said the train derailed after someone was seen throwing debris from a construction project onto the tracks. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charges against him were pending.

Reports say the man has already been under investigation for a similar incident where he is said to have placed a sandbag on the tracks at a another New York subway station.

BREAKING: @NYCTSubway A train appears to have jumped the tracks and smacked into pylons at the 14th Street station. 3 patients with non-life-threatening injuries approximately 30 passengers on board, per @FDNY. pic.twitter.com/JAQlsk1IQl — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) September 20, 2020

The derailment shut down power and disrupted service on the Eighth Avenue line. Riders were safely evacuated from another train that was stuck in the tunnel near 34th Street when the power went out, transit officials said.

Sources: “Sabotage” believed to be a factor in today’s A train derailment at 14th St.



A piece of equipment known as a “D plate” was grabbed from under the rails, source says, causing train to skip tracks, damage more than a dozen columns. pic.twitter.com/vZQPEE8GzV — Jose Martinez (@JMartinezNYC) September 20, 2020