Officials remind the public to leave artifacts alone and notify the park of where it was found.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — Visitors on the NC beach found an 8,000-year-old artifact and took it with them.

Rangers said those visitors were tracked down and educated on the Archeological Resource Protection Act (ARPA).

An archeologist examined the artifact and said that it could be a Kirk Corner-Notched Point between 8,000 to 10,000 years old.

Officials say this can serve as a good reminder to keep history alive at Cape Lookout and leave historic and archeological artifacts alone.

If you believe you have found a cultural artifact inside the park, officials said, do not pick it up or disturb it. Let the park know where the artifact was found.

Officials said, once an item is removed from its original location, its archeological and historic relevance is greatly diminished.

Related Articles Nearly 1,000-year-old Native American artifact recovered from North Carolina lake

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.