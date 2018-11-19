BOSTON – The abuses perpetrated by Catholic priests across the country are in the spotlight again.

Survivors Dave O’Regan and Robert Costello have seen it all before. They’ve spent years bringing attention to the issue, talking about what happened to them, in hopes of helping others.

But the abuses they experienced changed their faith and ability to go to church.

The two met Kent Niebuhr, who was baptized Catholic when he was 30 years old.

In this “An Imperfect Union,” the three discuss church and faith in the midst of another wave of Roman Catholic Church abuse allegations.

Robert Costello

“I was not safe. I wasn’t safe at home. I wasn’t safe at school. I wasn’t safe at church, at Boy Scouts events,” said Costello, a survivor of abuse.

Costello was sexually abused by a Catholic priest in Boston from first through eighth grade. The priest was never charged. But Costello sued the church and received a settlement.

“It’s soul murder,” Costello said. “They take your soul and abuse it, stamp on it, trash it. I have no faith in God; that was stripped from me. My ability to pray has been stripped from me.”

Dave O’Regan

“I was raised Catholic, and Catholic church meant a lot to me because when I was young and growing up, the mass was said in Latin and it was mystical. It was mysterious, and I found solace there,” said O’Regan, a clergy abuse survivor and leader of the Boston chapter of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).

“There came a time when I told my wife, ‘I just can’t, I can’t go to church anymore,’” he said. “It’s too painful. The preacher’s homilies started to sound like Charlie Brown. It was just hollow.”

O’Regan said he hid his abuse for more than 40 years. The 2002 Boston Globe investigation exposing a large number of Catholic priests abusing children and the church’s efforts to hide it, pushed O’Regan to share his story.

“Even though I was abused by this priest, I still maintain my faith,” he said. “My faith is still important to me.”

Kent Niebuhr

As a college student, Niebuhr was an atheist.

“I used to argue with Christians, show them all the flaws in their beliefs. It was just crazy to believe that a god exists,” he said.

But at 30, he was baptized Catholic. Niebuhr has since led Bible study and prepared adults to join the church.

“I am a convinced Catholic, convicted Catholic,” Niebuhr said. “I remember going to mass, and I remember sitting in the back of the church and watching this happen, just crying, I couldn’t tell you what it was.”

“My sense is, I would never leave the church,” he said. “My faith is not in father so and so or in the pope or in any of these hierarchical members of the church. My faith is in Christ.”

The Meeting

The three met at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office in Boston to frame pictures of abuse survivors, a project called “Now You See.”

“I kept my abuse a secret for 42 years. I told my wife after 32 years of marriage,” O’Regan said. “I had no idea how it had corrupted my life until, at the age of 52, I had the chance to process the harm that was done to me. And see how my childhood was really stolen from me.”

“I’m no longer involved in the Catholic Church,” O’Regan added. “I hold on to the principles of the church.”

Niebuhr said, “I’m a convert to the Catholic faith and I entered the church in 1998. I didn’t have much of a chance to enjoy my Catholic faith before all this broke out,” he said. “These things that I would hear about and that you’ve experienced, they’re indefensible, they’re inexcusable.”

“The issue we’re talking about is the violation of children,” Costello said. “To me, if you walk through the church and give them money, you’re part of it.”

To see how their conversation unfolds, watch the full episode of An Imperfect Union.

