The Escambia County Sheriff's department says an active shooter has died after opening fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Two victims have been reported dead. Jazon Bortz, a spokesperson for NAS Pensacola, confirmed the information to Tampa station WTSP.

An unkown number of people are being transported to nearby hospitals, according to the U.S. Navy. WTSP reports nine people have been transported to Baptist Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. Friday. Authorities are now working to clear buildings on the base. Members of the public are urged to stay away from the area.

Students at the nearby St. John's Catholic School are on a modified lockdown, according to the local Diocese.

Florida Gov. Ron Desanis said he and his team are monitoring the situation and offering their full support to law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.