Neighbors claim this is the third time the same person has broken into this home, and they've caught it all on camera.

ADRIAN, Mich. —

On October 28th, Adrian Police got a 9-1-1 call asking for immediate help in the 600 block of Dennis Street.



"We got a call sometime a little after 1 o'clock in the afternoon where a homeowner saw someone was breaking into their house," said Detective Kevin Putnam, the Adrian Police Department's lead investigator on the case.

Putnam explained the homeowners were watching helplessly from their security cameras as someone violently entered their home by throwing a cinder block through their back window. Various items were stolen, including a valuable possession of their daughter's.

"One of which included their daughter's pink piggy bank, which apparently had the daughter's life savings inside it of a few hundred dollars," Putnam explained.



Security footage taken from Shayna and Martin Messervy's house, the victim's next door neighbors, shows the alleged thief wearing a brown jacket embroidered with wings on the back, and white crocs, carrying the piggy bank away.

And the Messervys say this isn't the first time it's happened.



"It's not the first time, it's like the third time they've been hit ... and I believe it's the same guy because we have him on video," Messervy said, pointing to the security cameras attached to the front of home.

The Masservys say this kind of repeated crime is unusual for the neighborhood, and they are especially appalled that someone would steal a child's money.

"Ruthless," said Martin Masservy.

"Scumbag," agreed Shayna.

"I don't know how much lower you can get when you know, it's a kid's piggy bank outta the kid's room, that's pretty low," Martin added.



Adrian police say they're on the hunt for the man in the security footage, and if you see anyone matching his description call them immediately. Police warn that break-ins happen almost every day in Adrian, and offered this tip: