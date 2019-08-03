ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Actor Jan Michael Vincent, known for starring in the television series "Airwolf," has died. He was 73.

A death certificate shows that Vincent died of cardiac arrest on Feb. 10, 2019, in an Asheville, North Carolina, hospital.

The certificate signed by a doctor says he died of natural causes and no autopsy was performed.

"Airwolf" was a 1980s television series featuring crime-fighters in an advanced helicopter. Vincent played pilot Stringfellow Hawke. At the time he was among the highest-paid actors on television, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He was also known for movie roles in the 1970s including "The Mechanic."