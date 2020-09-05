ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Good things happen to people who do the right thing, at least, that's what José Nuñez Romaniz found out.

The 19-year-old man was at a Wells Fargo bank last weekend to take out some cash to buy his grandfather some socks, KRQE-TV reports. When he looked down, he saw a clear bag carrying $135,000 of cash.

"In the back of my head, I was just thinking about my parents, especially my mom,” Romaniz said. "What she would do if I came home with the money and what she would do with her chancla to hit me.

"I did the right thing and I know my parents are proud and my family is proud as well."

The right thing: calling the 1-800 on the ATM and then the police. The TV station reports the Wells Fargo subcontractor whose job it is to fill the ATM left the cash bag by mistake.

"Man, we all know that temptation – even just take a little, just one of those bundles off the top, I mean that had to be really hard," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. Joking aside, "I’m just absolutely impressed."

Keller, the Albuquerque police chief and others thanked Romaniz with a $500 check toward his college tuition. He, too, received a gift card, $500 cash and season college football tickets.

Romaniz is studying criminal justice, and he's welcome to become a public safety officer while in school if interested, the police chief said.

