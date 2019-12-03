HEPHZIBAH, Ga. — Federal agents have arrested a woman in east Georgia accused of trying to help the terrorist group, ISIS.

Kim Anh Vo, who was listed as having several aliases - including F@ng, SyxxZMC, Zozo, Miss.Bones, Sage Pi and Kitty Lee - was arrested in Hephzibah on Monday. The city of about 4,000 people is located to the south of Augusta.

Vo was charged by criminal complaint with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS) which the government has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

According to the newly unsealed complaint, Vo joined the United Cyber Caliphate - an ISIS-affiliated group that was committed to carrying out cyber attacks and intrusions against Americans, in 2016.

According to the Department of Justice, the criminal enterprise and its subgroups also spread ISIS propaganda online and "kill lists" that included U.S. soldiers along with members of the U.S. State Department.

One of the biggest threats came in April 2016 when the names, addresses and other personal information of 3,602 people in the New York City area were released in a message that also stated: "Listed of most important citizens of #New York and #Brooklyn and some other cities...We Want them #Dead."

That list was sent out the same year Vo joined the group as a recruiter and hacker - tasks she continued through May of 2017. Recruits - at least one a minor in Norway - were used to create online content to support ISIS.

These materials included a video that threatened a New York non-profit formed to fight extremist ideologies. The Department of Justice said the video included a message stating, "You messed with the Islamic State, SO EXPECT US SOON" and included a photo of the CEO along with the words "we will get you."

Then, a year after she joined, the UCC posted another kill list - this one including 8,000 people. It also included a video link stating in part: "We have a message to the people of the U.S., and most importantly, your president Trump: Know that we continue to wage war against you, know that your counter attacks only makes [sic] stronger. The UCC will start a new step in this war against you. . . "

The video also includes a command to kill the people in the list and a "graphic depiction of the decapitation of a kneeling man."

In connection with these propaganda items and threats, the alleged ISIS hacker faces the charge of conspiring to provide support to a terrorist organization - which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

