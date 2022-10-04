Why did the alligator cross the road? Not sure, but it did stop traffic in Florida

VENICE, Fla — Motorists on a Sarasota roadway stopped as a huge reptile made its way across the street.
"Holy cow!" The person recording the video can be heard exclaiming. He had to get out his cellphone when this 10-foot alligator was seen stopping traffic.
"We got a straight hog," he said. "Look at this beast. It's like a 10-footer."
Stopped at a red light, the driver caught the gator on camera. The reptile even had to scuddle under the driver's car, moving it a bit to get through. The driver can be heard saying his car shook a little from the gator squeezing by.
So why did the alligator cross the road? Not sure about all the other ones, but this could have been headed to a nearby pond by the looks of things.