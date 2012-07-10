Amazon Prime Day 2023: What time it starts, stores with competing sales

It's a big week for shopping with Amazon's annual Prime Day event and other companies launching competing summer sales.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — It's almost time for Amazon's yearly Prime Day sale — a two-day online shopping extravaganza meant to draw customers to the company's Prime membership. It's also time for plenty of other big sales from competitors hoping to cash in.

Shoppers will be able to find discounts on all kinds of products, especially Amazon-branded offerings like Echo smart speakers and Fire TVs. The e-commerce giant is also promising deals from small businesses, major brands like YETI and Sony, and everything in between.

It's enough to overwhelm even a seasoned online shopper! Here's a quick guide to help you take advantage of the deals while staying sane.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sitewide sale for members of Amazon’s $139-a-year subscription membership, Amazon Prime. It was introduced in 2015 as Amazon’s response to “Singles’ Day,” a shopping holiday popularized in China by e-commerce company Alibaba. Even before that, summer sales events were nothing new as retailers clear out old inventory while planning for the holidays.

“The concept of having sales at this time in the summer is far from new,” said Claire Tassin, lead retail and e-commerce analyst at market research company Morning Consult. “People have used ‘Christmas in July’ marketing since the 50s.”

Amazon – and its competitors – now use summer sales events to boost signups to membership programs.

There are plenty of perks for consumers, too. While Christmas is out of mind for all but the most far-sighted shoppers, Fassin said summer sales events are a popular time for parents to get ahead of back-to-school shopping. Other shoppers are watching for steep discounts on pricey, discretionary purchases in the wake of high inflation.

“People’s budgets are still strained,” Fassin said. “They’re still spending but they’re very deal-sensitive and savvy, even more so than normal. So consumers are telling us that they’re looking for deals and promotions more than they typically are.”

What day is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 runs from July 11 through July 12.

What time does Amazon Prime Day start?

Prime Day kicks off at 3 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, July 11.

Do you need to be a Prime member for Prime Day deals?

Yes, Prime Day sales are only for Prime members. Other shoppers can get access by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

What other sales are going on?

Target, Walmart and other big chains have their own competing sales events this week, here are just a few:

Tips and tricks

With the clock ticking for many of the most popular sales, it’s easy to make an impulse buy. Knowing what you want to buy ahead of time can cut down on unexpected wallet strain, Fassin said. It’s also helpful to compare the “sale” price from different retailers to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Deals, not steals

If you’re doing a lot of online shopping, it’s a good idea to watch out for common scams. The Better Business Bureau warns shoppers about social media ads drawing customers to “lookalike” websites, unsolicited texts claiming you need to click a link to fix a delivery problem, and other common e-commerce scams.

“A lot of what we see this time of year is a remix of things we see throughout the rest of the year – so fake deliveries, fake products, fake services, fake companies,” said BBB vice president of communications Josh Planos.