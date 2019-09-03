U.S. citizens will no longer be able to travel to Europe without getting a specific travel visa starting in 2021.

The European Union introduced a new type of travel visa on Friday. The European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, will be required for those who want to visit Europe. Currently, U.S. citizens are able to travel to Europe without a visa if they are staying less than 90 days.

The ETIAS is required for travelers to the European Schengen Area, which is a zone consisting of 26 countries and three micro-states. Countries often frequented by tourists such as France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Poland are included in the area.

The ETIAS application is relatively straightforward. U.S. citizens need a valid passport, email and credit or debit card. Registration will be available online.

The ETIAS is valid for three years. It's a multiple-visa entry, so Americans won't have to get a new ETIAS each time they travel to Europe within that three year period.

On their website, the EU said that they have implemented the new system in order to "improve their security level to avoid any further problems with illegal migration and terrorism".