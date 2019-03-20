Ariana Grande will be doing more than singing during her "Sweetener" world concert tour. She's going to help fans register to vote.

Grande is teaming up with the group Headcount, which says it will have registration stands set up at the venues where Grande is performing.

Fans can also get information on voter registration or volunteering by texting ARIANA to 40649. Fans who aren't old enough to vote can also do this to get a reminder on their 18th birthday to register.

Fans can get more information on the initiative by checking out the hashtag #thankunextgen.

Ariana Grande arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP