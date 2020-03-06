PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County is still trying to piece together what happened to a baby girl found floating in the water more than two years ago.

On June 1, 2018, the infant was found in the Boyton Beach Inlet on Florida's east coast. And, investigators haven't been able to figure out who she is.

"Today, Baby June has still not been identified," the sheriff's office tweeted.

An off-duty firefighter first discovered June, thinking she was a doll. Authorities later related a sketch of what she might have looked like at birth.

She was believed to have been less than two weeks old when she was found naked and floating in the Atlantic Ocean about 75-100 feet from shore.

“It’s gut-wrenching and we hate seeing it and we really desperately want to get to the bottom of what happened,” Capt. Steven Strivelli said at the time.

Exactly 2 years ago, on June 1st, 2018 a baby was found floating in the waters of Boyton Beach Inlet. Someone has to know what happened to her.



