"Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo" played throughout the stadium as Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus walked to the plate Thursday for his first at-bat of the season. Then he hit a single to left field.

No one will remember the single. Everyone will remember the song, and the shortstop warns that it's not going away soon.

Andrus' choice of the viral children's song as his walk-up tune got the attention of social media earlier this week when a clip from an exhibition game made the rounds.

According to the Associated Press, Andrus said "Baby Shark" is the favorite song of his 20-month-old son Elvis Jr.

"If you don't like it, you better get used to it, it's not going away," Andrus reportedly said this week.

People on Twitter had varying reactions, from joy over the choice to dismay that of the potential earworm that may follow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus bats during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AP