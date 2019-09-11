TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Organizers say a man slashed a Baby Trump protest balloon during President Donald Trump's trip to Alabama.

The incident occurred Saturday during Trump's visit to watch the University of Alabama vs. Louisiana State University football game. The towering Baby Trump balloon was set up in a nearby park.

Jim Girvan is an organizer of the balloon protests. He says someone charged the balloon with a knife and cut an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter-long) gash in the back. Girvan said the unidentified man was arrested. Tuscaloosa police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

The orange diaper-clad caricature of the president is often taken to Trump appearances as a way to protest him.

Volunteer Robert Kennedy says the balloon immediately began to sag after it was cut.

RELATED: For 30-somethings, stakes are high over future of DACA

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. event triggers Costco shoppers into wondering what warehouse club is doing

RELATED: Trump's sports kick is about politics, but fans have a say

Protester Jim Girvan moves a Baby Trump balloon into position before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP