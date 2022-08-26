Bald eagle goes through TSA checkpoint in North Carolina

Clark the eagle, who lives with the World Bird Sanctuary, "decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial," TSA Southeast tweeted Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers were surprised to see a bald eagle being taken through a TSA checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this week.

Clark the eagle, who lives with the World Bird Sanctuary, "decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial," TSA Southeast tweeted Thursday. The airline flying Clark notified TSA, and the agency was able to screen the eagle and his handler, TSA added.

TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their uniform as they look over their shoulder, but I’m sure the team at @CLTAirport Checkpoint A did a double take when they saw a real one earlier this week. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/cxfbqyVok1 — TSA Southeast (@TSA_Southeast) August 25, 2022

"Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a bit during screening," TSA said.

A video of the eagle showed him flapping his wings while waiting to pass through security with his handler.

Mans is out here bringing a bald eagle through TSA at CLT Douglas 😂🦅 pic.twitter.com/zQm0Mlt620 — Elijah Burke (@ElijahWhosoever) August 22, 2022

Clark was born at the World Bird Sanctuary in 2002. The organization, based in Missouri, was breeding the then-endangered bald eagles for release into the wild. Clark's siblings were released, but he hatched with scale deformities on his feet that made him vulnerable to frostbite or loss of toes in the winter. Because of that, he could not be released.