If you’ve ever wanted to be the iconic doll that has accompanied little girls since 1959, here’s your chance to play Barbie goes glamping in Mexico!

Hilton Mexico City Sante Fe has partnered up with Barbie’s parent company Mattel to transform one of their most spacious guest suites into the ultimate glamorous-camping experience, also known as “glamping.”

“Glamping is a fusion of glamour and camping, combining the convenience and luxury of a hotel with certain aspects of traditional camping,” said Andres Korngold, General Manager of Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe.

Barbie’s presence is known as soon as guests arrive to the hotel as an over-sized version of the doll’s iconic pink shoe sits at the hotel entrance ready for a selfie.

Once inside the room, hotel guests can enjoy a collection of rare Barbie dolls from the past six decades. Children can sleep in an over-sized DreamCamper, which sits on top of green carpet made to look like grass.

The glamorous suite starts at $189 per night on weekdays and $229 per night on weekends, and is available through December.