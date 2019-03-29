Attorney General William Barr told Congress on Friday that he expects to be able to release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report in the next few weeks.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Barr explained that the full investigation report is nearly 400 pages long and that they have been working with the Special Counsel to make necessary redactions.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation last Friday and submitted his confidential report to Barr.

Barr added that he believes he'll be in a position to release the report by mid-April, "if not sooner." The attorney general also explained that there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review before its release.

Barr also noted that he believes his initial letter to Congress was mischaracterized as a summary of Mueller's report, when it was actually just a "summary of its 'principal conclusions.'"

Barr's summary of Mueller's report said it didn't find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign to swing the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller reached no conclusion about whether Trump sought to obstruct the investigation. But Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude Trump obstructed justice.

"I do not believe it would be in the public's best interest for me to attempt to summarize the full report or to release it in serial or piecemeal fashion," Barr wrote in his letter.

He also said he's available to testify before Congress on May 1 and 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.