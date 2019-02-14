WICHITA, Kansas — A report of a bomb threat at Home Depot in Kansas turned out to be a warning for others in the store’s restroom, CBS affiliate KWCH reports.

911 dispatchers took a call from someone in the store who said they heard someone may have a bomb.

The caller told police that a person said he had a bomb and he needed to leave.

Police went to the store to investigate, and staff said the bomb threat was overheard in the store’s restroom.

Eventually police learned the threat was not real but was a warning to others in the restroom.

"You all need to get out of here because I'm fixin' to blow it up."

Police tracked down the man and learned it was all a misunderstanding, KWCH reported.

