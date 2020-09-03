A live-action limited series that will be a prequel to "Beauty and the Beast" is coming to the Disney+ streaming service, according to multiple reports. It will focus on the narcissistic brute Gaston and his faithful sidekick, LeFou.

Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who played the characters in the 2017 feature film, will reprise their roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and Entertainment Weekly.

The series will reportedly be a six-episode musical and will be set well before the events of the classic story. It does not yet have a title.

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Tom Holland reveal how their brothers keep them grounded

RELATED: 'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Enchanted' sequel officially confirmed

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, who played the title characters in the movie, are reportedly not slated to be part of the series. But THR says they could make guest appearances.

Maybe we'll see Gaston eat five dozen eggs, so he's roughly the size of a barge.

Luke Evans stars as Gaston and Josh Gad as Le Fou in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

Disney