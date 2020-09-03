HOLMES, Pa. — Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly have been best friends for 17 years.
Growing up, both had gaps in their front teeth and had the same complexion. In fact, many would say the pair looked like sisters, according to WPVI-TV.
Last month Thomas, 31, and Wimberly, 29, found out they are indeed sisters.
Both have the same father, Kenneth Wimberly.
So how did they not know this information you ask?
About 15 years ago, Thomas reportedly learned that the man she thought was her father, wasn't. Her mom passed away a few years later.
Fast forward to the present day, CNN says Kenneth Wimberly was pictured in photos with Latoya on Facebook at her engagement party.
Thomas' late mother's best friend recognized him; and from there, it's been a whirlwind.
"It was just God's work, man," Kenneth Wimberly told WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.
The trio did a DNA test that confirmed Thomas and Wimberly were half-sisters, CNN reported.
Both are entrepreneurs. Latoya owns a children's transportation company and Thomas owns a hair studio.
And get this: both were pregnant at the same time, and the fathers of their kids are brothers themselves!
