Biden Administration to sue Texas over abortion law, Wall Street Journal reports

WASHINGTON — The Biden Administration is preparing to sue Texas over the state's new abortion law, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The lawsuit could be filed as early as Thursday, the WSJ reported.

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have previously said they would explore all options to challenge the law, which bans abortions after six weeks of a woman being pregnant.

The Justice Department is expected to argue that the Texas law illegally interferes with federal interests, according to the WSJ.