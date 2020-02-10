Biden tweets that he's praying for Trump to make swift recovery

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted that he and his wife, Jill Biden, are praying for the health and safety of President Trump and his family.

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after the Trumps tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Friday morning tweet, Biden added, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Senator Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, tweeted that she and her husband were also wishing the president a first lady a "full and speedy recovery."

"We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts," Harris tweeted. Harris was tested Thursday for coronavirus and tested negative, according to an aide. Harris is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas on Friday. It was not immediately clear whether those plans would change.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s also praying for the president and hopes his testing positive for COVID-19 might be a “learning experience” about the virus.

“Let us all pray for the president’s health," Pelosi said on MSNBC. She added, “This is tragic, It is very sad.”

The speaker said she was tested out of caution and is awaiting results. But said warned against “brazen” behavior that allowed “something like this to happen”

It was not immediately clear whether Biden had been tested since appearing at Tuesday’s presidential debate with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols. Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.

White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. She was part of a large entourage that traveled to Ohio with Trump aboard Air Force One for the debate, including members of the Trump family. Trump's adult children and senior staff in the audience did not wear masks during the debate, violating the host rules.

Trump’s diagnosis marks a devastating blow for a president who has been trying desperately to convince the American public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them. In the best of cases, if he develops no symptoms, which can include fever, cough and breathing trouble, it will likely force him off the campaign trail just weeks before the election and puts his participation in the second presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, into doubt.

Trump’s handling of the pandemic has already been a major flashpoint in his race against Democrat Joe Biden, who spent much of the summer off the campaign trail and at his home in Delaware because of the virus. Biden has since resumed a more active campaign schedule, but with small, socially distanced crowds. He also regularly wears a mask in public, something Trump mocked him for at Tuesday night’s debate.