2 reports of dental damage linked to recalled frozen tots

Check your freezer. This popular brand of frozen broccoli tots may have pieces of metal and small rocks.

A popular brand of frozen broccoli tots has been recalled because packages could contain metal fragments and small rocks. There have already been two reports of dental damage.

Conagra issued the voluntary recall for Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12-ounce packages last week. Conagra said it was made aware of the problem due to consumer calls.

Retailers are being contacted to remove the broccoli tots from shelves, but they could already be in some people's kitchens.

Here is what to look for on the package. All have item UPC 00-0-14500-00125-2

Batch/Lot Code: 4715105620 Best By Date: AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022

Batch/Lot Code: 4715104220 Best By Date: AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022

Batch/Lot Code: 4715113720 Best By Date: NOV-17-2022

Batch/Lot Code: 4715113020 Best By Date: NOV-10-2022



Conagra said no other Birds Eye products are affected.