DENVER — A new video out of Denver may have captured one of the most bizarre sights you've ever seen.

It shows dozens of air mattresses being blown across a park.

The footage was captured by Robb Manes, who dubbed it “The Great Mattress Migration of 2019.” The video has more than 170,000 views.

According to CBS Denver, the mattresses were apparently set up for some sort of movie night under the stars. But, a sudden storm blew them across a field, and some even landed in a swimming pool.