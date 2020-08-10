The fly in the room: Bug lands on Mike Pence's head during debate

There was an extra guest on the stage at Wednesday night's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
A black bug made its way onto Pence's white hair and stayed there for about two minutes, unbeknownst to the vice president.
People on Twitter were quick to notice.
The word 'fly' was even trending for Merriam-Webster.
Pence is not the first victim of a fly attack during a presidential debate. Hillary Clinton had one land on her face during a 2016 debate with President Donald Trump.
That led to the creation of a Debate Fly Twitter account.
But Debate Fly has not weighed in yet on the Pence cameo.