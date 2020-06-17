NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee sheriff's deputy is publicly thanking two women who bought him breakfast Tuesday morning at a Nashville Cracker Barrel. But it's the note they left him that's getting extra attention.

Deputy Jody McDowell with the Sumner County Sheriff's Department, posted the note on Facebook which he said came from two black women in the restaurant.

"BLM but so does yours! Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid," the note read.

McDowell said a waitress delivered the note to him, according to WZTV.

"I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning," McDowell said on Facebook with a photo of the note.

WZTV reports the women were sitting in the dining area and got up to leave, but wanted to stop at his table to thank him.

Cracker Barrel confirmed what happened.

"Cracker Barrel is a brand grounded in genuine hospitality and we work hard to foster a welcoming environment for all people – regardless of race, age, economic status, sexual orientation, political affiliation or profession. It makes us especially proud to see when guests extend our mission of 'Pleasing People' and take it upon themselves to help ensure everyone who walks through our doors is treated like family," the company said in an email.

