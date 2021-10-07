Boy survives getting swept into storm drain during severe weather

The 13-year-old was washed away into a storm drain during severe weather this weekend in Marissa, Illinois. He emerged several blocks later, alive.

MARISSA, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy survived getting swept into a storm drain during severe weather this weekend.

Firefighters in Marissa, Illinois, were notified Saturday afternoon that the boy was carried away by water into a storm drain. He was swept in along the 200 block of East Glenn Street. Heavy rain Saturday flooded ditches along the residential area.

As fire crews were preparing to respond, they heard the boy had already made it out of the drain, about half of a mile away in the 700 block of North Park. The teen was “alert and oriented” when rushed to a nearby hospital, the Marissa Fire Department confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

At this time, it’s not clear how the boy ended up getting swept into the drain.

5 On Your Side has contacted the Marissa Police Department for more information, but we have not yet received a response.

Severe weather caused flash flooding and dangerous conditions throughout the St. Louis area this weekend.

Twelve-year-old Aaleya Carter died after she was swept away by floodwaters early Saturday.

The MSHP spokesman said she was in a car with her family at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when they encountered floodwaters on Interstate 70 near Airflight Drive.