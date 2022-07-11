Officers say motel staff called 911 after finding the two unconscious in their room after bringing food service.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two grandparents were taken to the hospital after motel staff found them unconscious in their room Saturday morning with their 4-year-old grandchild, the Bradenton Police Department said.

At around 10:30 a.m., department officers responded to a motel off of 14th Street West on reports of a possible narcotics overdose of two people. Officers say motel staff called 911 after finding the two unconscious in their room after bringing food service.

A 4-year-old child, who was later identified as the grandchild of the two found unconscious, was also in the room unharmed.

Police say a motel employee administered Narcan, a medicine used to reverse the effects of an overdose, to the 46-year-old woman while EMS responders gave the 51-year-old man the medicine, as well.