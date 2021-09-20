FBI executes search warrant at Brian Laundrie's home

He has been missing for days after returning from a cross-country road trip without his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Investigators are carrying out a search warrant at the home of Brian Laundrie as work continues to figure out where he may be located.

Laundrie has been missing for days since he returned home from a cross-country road trip without his fiancée, Gabby Petito. Authorities on Sunday confirmed a body found in the section of Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest matches the description of the 22-year-old missing woman.

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case.

The FBI tweeted it is executing a court-authorized search warrant at the Laundrie home that is related to the Petito investigation. Crime scene tape was spotted going up on the property.

"No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation," it reads further.

Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told 10 Tampa Bay he has no response to the morning's activity.

#UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/uxrtVNIZ4u — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) September 20, 2021

The department said earlier Monday that it will not conduct a "major search" for Laundrie in the nearby Carlton Reserve where it was believed he had last been.

Laundrie’s lawyer last week said Laundrie's whereabouts were "currently unknown." He proceeded to add that Laundrie was last seen by his parents the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The North Port Police Department said the attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night to speak about their son's disappearance.

Search efforts for Laundrie began Saturday in the vast Carlton Reserve, the North Port Police Department reported. His family told authorities they believed he entered the area earlier that week. This area covers more than 80 miles of hiking trails.